MY FM launches ‘Ek Aur Award’

MY FM the radio arm of DB Corp ltd introduces Ek Aur Award- a unique award-show to add on to the list of existing interesting programs of MY FM. Ek Aur Award takes a satirical dig on major events and personalities that were in the limelight throughout 2019. These are consumer choice awards, where our listeners have voted for various categories. There are interesting and humorous categories like ‘Dimaag Ki Dahi Award’, ‘Zubaan Pe Lagaam’, ‘Khota Sikka’ and many more.The on air culmination will take place on 8th February and will be on air from 5-9pm with a repeat on Sunday, 9th Feb at 2pm on across the network