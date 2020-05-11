MY FM launches India’s first Female led Sparkler-‘Miss Runout’

MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group, has come up with a new comic sparkler in its unique repertoire of content called ‘Miss Runout’. The capsule will be the first time any radio station will attempt a female based character on radio.
The sparkler is voiced by contemporary mimicry artist Saloni Gaur. It will have all the nuances of a popular Bollywood actor, but with a twist- there won’t be any Bollywood gossips. ‘Miss Runout’ will talk about the daily struggles of life like a common citizen and not as one of the most celebrated actors in the Industry it is inspired from.
Sharing her views on venturing into Radio, Saloni Gaur says “I've grown up listening to radio stations and that's why I'm really very excited for my stint with MY FM. This will not only provide me an opportunity to explore my vocal creativity but will also allow me to reach a new set of audience in many hindi speaking, tier 2 cities”.
Speaking on the initiative, Vinay Manek, national programming head, MY FM, adds: “MY FM brings more cheer on the airwaves in the lockdown era, with the inimitable Miss Run-out. She is a know-it-all nanny and has an opinion on literally everything. Her tongue is laced with sarcasm and she speaks her mind. Mannerism and tonality inspired by a true blue Bollywood rebel we know and love so much. You'd love her comments and takes on our lives and times. Every hour a chuckle guaranteed. Catch her on a radio set near you.”
‘Miss Runout’ will be featured every day, once every hour, across all the 30 stations of MY FM.
