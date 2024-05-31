MY FM launches new humour property 'Babaji Practical Hai'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The show is aired every day, once every hour, across MY FM network.
MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group, launched a new comic sparkler, Babaji Practical Hai, a unique content that adds humour to everyday situations. With every capsule, one will laugh out loud as Babaji brings to light the absurdities of life.
It features the witty and insightful character Babaji, who addresses common life challenges. The character offers a playful commentary on life's ups and downs. From the hustle and bustle of the office to the nuances of married life, or just trying to get through the day, Babaji has something practical and hilarious to say. His humour and jibes are set to become the antidote to our daily grind.
