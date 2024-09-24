MY FM launches ‘Sadhguru Sar’- a series with esteemed spiritual master, Sadhguru

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Starting from September 23, 2024, the show will air across MY FM Network.
MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group announces the launch of ‘Sadhguru Sar’, a fascinating new series with Spiritual Guru, Sadhguru that promises to enlighten and inspire the listeners.
Listeners will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the profound insights of Sadhguru, an acclaimed spiritual master renowned for his transformative teachings.
Each episode will delve into crucial topics such as relationships, complexities of life, success, mental health and spirituality providing invaluable guidance and direction for leading a healthy and happy life.
It promises to illuminate different facets of life through engaging discussions and practical wisdom. Each capsule will highlight a unique aspect, inviting listeners to explore timeless perspectives that can enrich the daily experiences.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.