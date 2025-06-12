MY FM launches stand-up comedy show ‘Comedy Punchayat’

MY FM, the radio arm of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, has launched Comedy Punchayat, a stand-up comedy radio show.

While stand-up comedy is a well-established form of entertainment on stage and digital platforms, no one imagined to experience it on radio until now.

The show features short audio capsules of stand-up comedy by Amit Tandon, Gaurav Gupta, and Jaspreet Singh.

These capsules are aired every day, every hour across the entire MY FM network, bringing a dose of laughter to our listeners throughout the day.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.