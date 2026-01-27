MY FM launches stations in Bhuj and Gandhidham, enters two new Gujarat markets

MY FM, the radio brand of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, has launched its stations in Bhuj and Gandhidham, becoming the first private radio network to operate in both towns. The launch was inaugurated by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

With the addition of Bhuj and Gandhidham, MY FM strengthens its presence in Gujarat as part of its broader expansion plans. The network has said it intends to scale up to a 44-station footprint across India in the coming phase.

The two new stations will carry a mix of music, local news, interactive programming and community-focused content, with an emphasis on regional participation and local relevance. The launch reflects MY FM’s strategy of deepening reach in tier-II and tier-III markets.

Speaking at the launch, Patel spoke about the role of radio in community engagement and public communication.

“Radio remains one of the most powerful mediums to connect directly with people. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi truly understands the strength of radio, which is evident through Mann Ki Baat, the radio program that reaches crores of citizens and reinforces the unmatched reach and credibility of radio as a medium,” he said.

The launch event was attended by MY FM’s leadership team, along with local officials and industry representatives. The company said the Bhuj and Gandhidham stations will also serve as platforms for local artists, businesses and voices.



