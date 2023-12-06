MY FM launches the tenth season of Rangrezz

The painting competition will cover Tier 2 and 3 markets.
MY FM presents the tenth season of Rangrezz, a painting competition for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
The initiative has captivated young minds emerging as a platform for expression of their talent and creativity. It is the most awarded school connect programme acknowledged with awards both internationally and nationally.
Speaking on the initiative, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM, stated, "Rangrezz has stood tall as our network's largest painting competition. Every year, hundreds of schools and lakhs of kids participate in this initiative. Engaging over 9 lakh individuals across 30 cities in India, this initiative offers brands a prime opportunity to reach their target audience directly. This year, apart from selecting 12 winners from each city, we are giving 12 national winners an opportunity to visit the ISRO centre at no cost to school or parents.”
Spanning across 7 states, Rangrezz ensures direct engagement with over 3 lakhs children from more than 700 schools and 6 lakhs parents across 30 locations. It offers a national stage for young talent to showcase their creativity. The competition is a platform for artistic expression and an avenue for brands to establish meaningful connection with diverse audience.
MY FM is running a comprehensive 360-degree campaign to promote the activity on radio, print, social handles and direct school outreach programmes.
