MY FM, the radio arm of DainikBhaskar Group, is leaving no stone unturned in spreading positivity & keeping its listeners entertained amid the nationwide lockdown. Standing true to its brand promise of “AajKuchAchaSuntehain”, MY FM brings ‘Lockdown Special’, an exclusive series of live performances/sessions with some renowned singers, motivational speakers and social media influencers. All the performances/sessions can be watched live through any of the MY FM social media handles. The series is a part of MY FM’s initiative ‘BinaMilenSath Laden’.
Following Prime Minister NarendraModi’s recent address to MY FM RJs where he appreciated the radio network’s philosophy of spreading positivity and vital information, MY FM started its special on-air and digital initiative ‘Bina Mile Sath Laden’ to promote social distancing to fight the global pandemic. ‘Lockdown Special’ is one such property under the initiative. The live performances are simultaneously watched by millions across all the cities, a feat no other live concert might achieve. Popular singer Divya Kumar and lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das have already been featured in this series and a lot of big names will feature during the lockdown period.
Speaking on the unique series, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM, says; “We are committed to provide wholesome entertainment to all our listeners. This is a patience testing phase apart from being a global pandemic. We have two crucial tools to fight it off- Positivity & Commitment to entertain. You may not be able to move out of your home to ‘attend’ a ‘live’ concert anywhere in the world right now. But with MY FM Lockdown special, you have the answer now.”
Watch the Webisodes here:
Divya Kumar LIVE!:https://www.facebook.com/94.3MYFM/videos/220967872346472/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDl9DAKwfyFNZNO_6vZRjyaLvpTlI_KTvrpnBe22o8HNAVy7rmXlSS99yidIDOTbY_uR9IWjfNvoNt8
Gaur Gopal Das Ji LIVE:
https://www.facebook.com/94.3MYFM/videos/584179965779388/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDl9DAKwfyFNZNO_6vZRjyaLvpTlI_KTvrpnBe22o8HNAVy7rmXlSS99yidIDOTbY_uR9IWjfNvoNt8
(We got this information in a press release.)