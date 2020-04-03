Speaking on the unique series, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM, says; “We are committed to provide wholesome entertainment to all our listeners. This is a patience testing phase apart from being a global pandemic. We have two crucial tools to fight it off- Positivity & Commitment to entertain. You may not be able to move out of your home to ‘attend’ a ‘live’ concert anywhere in the world right now. But with MY FM Lockdown special, you have the answer now.”