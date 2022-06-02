MY FM – On Ground Activations are Back!!

Brings back various On-Ground IPs across markets.
MY FM the radio network arm of DB Corp Ltd has announced a series of on ground activations across all its markets. The best part of being a radio network which is truly local is that there are multiple large scale events happening across various markets at the same time customised as per local preferences.
MY FM has announced series of activations across its various markets i.e. Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, and Raipur. In the coming months more cities in the network will start such massive on ground celeb events. The events vary from Folk Music to Stand-up Comedy to Fusion to Reality Contest and Biggest Kitty party. The events will see some prominent celebs Gaur Gopal Das, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Kabir Café, Shailesh Lodha, Shamita Shetty to name a few.
Speaking about these initiatives Rahul Namjoshi CEO MY FM said, “I am absolutely thrilled that on ground events are back with a bang, we have already executed 4-5 on ground events across markets witnessing massive participation. On Ground events are a very critical part of Radio both from the point of view of the city connect and engagement.”
He further added, “Being the most active and vibrant Radio station of the cities that we are present in, there is a lot of expectation that our listeners have from us, they are used to witnessing such massive MY FM events. Unfortunately the last 2 years were lost due to pandemic, we are back with a series of events. We have firmed up plan for other cities as well, announcement will happen soon”
