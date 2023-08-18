MY FM onboards Harbhajan Singh for “The Doosra Show”

MY FM India has hit a masterstroke by bringing onboard the legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh for the upcoming cricketing season, the show is called, "The Doosra Show". This show promises to take fans on a thrilling ride through Harbhajan's iconic matches, performances & some interesting dressing room gossip.
Harbhajan Singh, is all set to entertain his fans on this show. With his infectious energy, he is ready to make "The Doosra Show" an absolute hit among cricket enthusiasts through engaging discussions on the best cricket moments, from historic matches that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world to unforgettable individual performances that left fans spellbound. "The Doosra Show" will be a treasure trove of cricketing nostalgia.
Speaking on the announcement, Rahul Namjoshi CEO MY FM said, “Living up to our promise of providing unique & unparalleled content to our listeners, we are very happy to bring Harbhajan Singh on board for the upcoming cricketing season. With the legendary cricketer onboard, we are sure our fans could truly experience the magic of cricket, not just as a sport but as a way of life. We are extremely confident that The Doosra Show will become a must-listen for cricket lovers."
Tune in to MY FM for "The Doosra Show", where the magic of cricket will unfold like never before.
(We got this information in a press release).