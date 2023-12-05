MY FM partners with Gujarat Giants in PKL season 10

MY FM has become the official radio partner of the team for Pro Kabaddi League, along with Adani Sportsline.
MY FM has announced its collaboration with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team, Gujarat Giants, in partnership with Adani Sportsline.
Starting from the association with the Gujarat Giants way back in 2018, followed by Gulf Giants in the UAE International League T20 to nurturing sports awareness amongst children by associating with Little Giants, MY FM's commitment to promoting sports remains resolute.
Speaking about this collaboration, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM, said "We've always believed in the transformative power of sports in nurturing a healthier society. MY FM has a long withstanding association with Adani Sportsline and this partnership signifies a collective effort to inspire communities, ignite passion for sports and contribute to a more active and healthier lifestyle."
The partnership marks a significant stride towards promoting indigenous sports and enduring commitment to encouraging health and wellness.
Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, said, “Sports has the ability to unify people like none other and we welcome MY FM’s continued support as it lends a hand in promoting some of India’s most loved sports. At Adani Sportsline, we want to stand for the betterment of our sporting ecosystem and we believe that our partnership with MY FM will help achieve our combined goals.”
The collaboration unfolds through an array of promotional line-up. Starting from RJ led content on radio delving into the world of sports to social media promotion, MY FM resonates with the energy of sports by playing Gujarat Giant's official anthem on-air creating an energetic atmosphere and rallying support for the team. Contests centered around sports are designed to encourage active participation offering listeners an interactive experience.