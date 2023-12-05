MY FM partners with Gujarat Giants in PKL season 10

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, said, “Sports has the ability to unify people like none other and we welcome MY FM’s continued support as it lends a hand in promoting some of India’s most loved sports. At Adani Sportsline, we want to stand for the betterment of our sporting ecosystem and we believe that our partnership with MY FM will help achieve our combined goals.”