MY FM pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar”

The entire nation was left heartbroken when Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India and Queen of Melody, passed away this Sunday. However, for billions of people who have heard her sing, she will be alive through her voice for centuries to come.
As the disheartening news broke, MY FM RJs went live across the network. For them, it felt like a personal loss. Throughout the day, listeners reached out to them with emotional stories and song requests. Famous Bollywood celebrities & singers like Papon, Javed Ali, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi, and Udit Narayan amongst several others, joined MY FM and shared interesting stories about her humbleness and how she inspired them. MY FM, as a special tribute to the legend, came up with an initiative “Lata Live Hain”. As a part of this initiative, every morning, MY FM will start with Lata Ji’s voice from now on till eternity
Commenting on the sad loss, Vinay Manek, national programming head, MY FM, adds “Lata ji's passing away is a big jolt to the Indian Music industry and people at large. In her honor and to celebrate the range of her work, we immediately opened up our studio lines across the network. Thousands of callers, numerous messages on our RJ social media post started pouring in. This special “Lata Live Hain” is a small effort from our side for the magnanimous Bharat Ratna personality. We firmly believe that some voices never go silent.”
