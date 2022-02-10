MY FM pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar”

As the disheartening news broke, MY FM RJs went live across the network. For them, it felt like a personal loss. Throughout the day, listeners reached out to them with emotional stories and song requests. Famous Bollywood celebrities & singers like Papon, Javed Ali, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi, and Udit Narayan amongst several others, joined MY FM and shared interesting stories about her humbleness and how she inspired them. MY FM, as a special tribute to the legend, came up with an initiative “Lata Live Hain”. As a part of this initiative, every morning, MY FM will start with Lata Ji’s voice from now on till eternity