MY FM presents garba nights in Ahmedabad

The 9 days’ long event will be filled with joy, music, dance and celebration.
MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches the Season 2 of garba nights at Ahmedabad. The entry to the garba is by invite only, MY FM is not selling any passes offering a hassle-free & spacious venue. The venue provides valet parking service. It also offers an on-site food court.
Speaking on this initiative, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO said, "With a dynamic and youthful artist line-up, we're all set to entertain Amdavadis with the Season 2 of garba nights. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to entertain Ahmedabad beyond radio through this”.
All attendees will come together and experience the rich cultural traditions of garba in its true spirit.
The event is driven by Maruti Suzuki Arena, sweetness partner Madhur Sugar, co-powered by VIVO, Havells & HyFun, in association with Udgam School for Children, Zebar School for Children & Reliance Digital, Ice Cream partner Havmor, Spices partner Shri Hari Masala, Café partner Roastea, Riding Partner Suzuki, Beverage partner Coca Cola and other partners HOF, Trends, Gujarat Sangeet Naatya Akademi, Centro & Novotel, Ahmedabad.
