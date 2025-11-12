MY FM records strong audience share in Ahmedabad: Toluna India Study

MY FM has recorded strong listenership in Ahmedabad, as per the latest Car Track survey conducted by Global Market Research Agency, Toluna India. The survey, conducted in October 2025, assessed FM listening habits among commuters across key traffic points in the city.

Advertisment

According to the findings, nearly one-third of cars observed were tuned in to MY FM, reflecting its consistent engagement among in-car audiences in the city.

Dixit Chanana, Country Head, Toluna India, said, “The study findings indicate that close to one-third of the cars observed were tuned in to MY FM, reflecting the station’s strong listenership and leading position among radio channels in the city.”

Over time, MY FM has cultivated a loyal audience through its mix of music, talk segments, and local engagement initiatives. Its popular on-ground and on-air properties such as Jalsavad, MY FM Garba Nights during Navratri, and Building Gujarat – Business Summit continue to resonate with listeners.

The network is also expanding to 14 new cities, which will take its total presence to 44 stations across India.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)