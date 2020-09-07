MY FM SPOTLIGHT: Bringing Stars ‘Unplugged’

A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different walks of life, MY FM’s Spotlight is more of a personal conversation than a formal interview. The weekend-special digital series, till now, has featured some of the finest artists from the music & entertainment industry – Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin-Jigar, Papon, Javed Ali, Gaur Gopal Das, Palash Sen, Shaan, Vidyut Jamwal and Tulsi Kumar, amongst many others. All the previous sessions can be checked out on MY FM’s official Facebook and YouTube page.