MY FM strengthens its footprint with launch in Daman, Ratlam and Pali

MY FM has further expanded its network with the launch of new radio stations in Daman, Ratlam and Pali, becoming the first private radio broadcaster to operate in these cities. With these additions, MY FM continues to strengthen its presence across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The network already holds a leadership position as the largest radio network in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and continues to expand aggressively. In Gujarat, MY FM has now grown into a six-station network, further consolidating its regional reach.
Each launch is being supported by a high-decibel 360-degree campaign, featuring extensive outdoor visibility, impactful van branding, strong social media engagement and robust trade outreach - ensuring maximum awareness among listeners and partners alike.
With its signature hyper-local programming, live listener engagement and deep community connect, MY FM remains committed to delivering relevant entertainment and meaningful information to its growing audience base.
With these new additions, MY FM now operates a 35-station network nationwide, steadily progressing toward its planned expansion to a 44-station network in the near future.
