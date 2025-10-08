MY FM takes Garba celebrations to new heights across four cities

MY FM, the radio network of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, expanded its flagship Garba celebration into a multi-city extravaganza, taking the festive spirit to Ahmedabad, Raipur, Chandigarh, and Indore. Known for its iconic Garba in Ahmedabad, the station extended its reach this year with a lively mix of traditional rhythms, retro beats, and fusion performances that drew massive crowds and star-studded participation.

Each city offered a unique cultural experience, blending music, dance, and community spirit. The events collectively drew tens of thousands of participants, establishing MY FM’s Garba as one of India’s most vibrant Navratri celebrations.



Ahmedabad hosted MY FM’s signature nine-day Navratri event, featuring artists such as Prahar Vora, Kaushal Pithadiya, Jasraj Shastri, Harsh Shah, Balraj Shastri, Golden Cheers, Aghori Muzik, Himali Vyas Naik, and Raag Mehta. With over 70,000 attendees, the celebration offered a seamless blend of entertainment and convenience with dedicated food zones, free valet parking, and ample Garba space.



In Raipur, the fifth season of MY Family Garba Nights celebrated togetherness, headlined by TV actor Rashmi Desai, whose appearance added glamour to the community-driven event.



Indore witnessed its first-ever Retro Garba Night, attracting 12,000 attendees over three days. The event reimagined classic Garba tunes with a nostalgic twist, creating a vibrant blend of old and new.



Chandigarh’s Garba Fusion at Hyatt Regency lit up the city with high-energy sets from DJ Pearl and Bally Sagoo, who performed in the city after 18 years. The combination of music, décor, and cultural energy turned the event into a festive highlight.

Across all four cities, MY FM’s Garba celebration fused culture, entertainment, and local flavor, becoming a showcase of India’s festive diversity and community joy.



