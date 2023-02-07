MY FM’s new brand campaign takes over the city of Ahmedabad

A mindful campaign to reiterate undeniable leadership in Ahmedabad market & develop a more youthful radio friendly listener base .
Continuing to be a substantial infotainment radio channel, MY FM has expanded its spectrum time & again through hyper local content, unique initiatives & refreshed entertainment.
In the past decade & a half, radio industry has witnessed many highs & lows. However, through the continued pursuit of connecting with local listeners/consumers, private FM channels have successfully reached the masses, resulting in a significant rise in consumption of it as a medium. According to the latest Toluna India Radio Survey, today, 8 out of 10 people listen to Radio in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. And thus the advertisers’ trust has shifted further towards this medium for retail marketing & brand campaigns.
MY FM has been the flag bearer of this paradigm shift. In order to take yet another redefining step, MY FM recently launched its flamboyant campaign ‘Ahmedabad Mein MYFM Ki Chalti Hai’. The campaign has sprouted from two seeds -
1) MY FM’s undisputed leadership in the market (Ahmedabad)
2) Resonance with the attitude & aptitude of today’s young listeners’ base.
MY FM’s latest brand campaign launched in Ahmedabad is youthful, colourful, full of bling & trendy. This campaign is aptly reaching 360 degree to its target audience through radio waves, Instagram marketing, high footfall food parks, cafes & restaurants, outdoors, print, in short from cross roads to couches.
Talking further about the path breaking campaign, Mr. Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM said, “As our branding apparatus, Ahmedabad Mein MY FM Ki Chalti Hai - campaign not only encompass the trend of the hour but also celebrate the mutual success of MY FM & sponsors’ long trusted association. In Ahmedabad, MY FM has enriched its listening experience through never attempted radio content & listener friendly/ creative promotions for their sponsors. MY FM has not only redefined radio content but also used its strong digital & ground connect to manoeuvre achievements that were not attempted ever before by any medium.”
Whether it is India’s first radio reality show Paiso Ka Ped or biggest post covid outdoor event Jalsavaad, listeners’ favourite Ghar Ka Diya Jayega Ayodhya or successful launch of Garba Nights, MY FM has impactfully reached out to the current decision makers of every household in Ahmedabad, in other words, Ahmedabad Mein MY FM Ki Chalti Hai .
