Myntra and Voot partner to bring Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3

Speaking on the launch of its third edition of Myntra Fashion Superstar, Achint Setia, VP & Business Head, Social Commerce, Myntra, said, “As it enters its third edition, Myntra Fashion Superstar is a phenomenon to reckon with in the fashion, entertainment, and content space, creating a strong fan-following by driving relevant conversations around authenticity, inclusivity and challenging societal norms for the better. This edition will focus on shaping mindsets around celebrating unfiltered, and real conversations alongside the most relevant and credible voices. Our partnership with Voot will enable us to attract the highly engaged viewer base of VOOT and expand the pool of fans for the show. We are also thrilled about Myntra's proprietary technology allowing viewers to not just watch the show but also interact live with the contestants and the judges, as well as shop all the looks of the influencers (contestants) via Myntra Studio on the Myntra app. In addition to the launch of Season 3 of MFS, 11th November will witness Myntra Studio offer India’s largest assortment of shoppable looks handpicked by sought-after fashion and beauty influencers sharing the latest styling trends and hacks. It’s going to be a carnival of sorts on the day on the Myntra App.”