Myprotein and Blue Tribe team up for plant-based breakfast recipes

The vegan breakfast recipes, such as the Myprotein’s Pancake Mix paired with Blue Tribe’s juicy and tender plant-based sausages, suit the new-age vegan and vegetarian foodie, who is aligned with their health goals and does not want to compromise on deliciousness while cutting down on meat products from their diet.

As part of the partnership, the brands will co-create a whole range of easy recipes that embody the visions of both Myprotein and Blue Tribe to provide consumers with high-quality nutrition for diverse needs. For instance, a combination of Myprotein's breakfast-special and locally sourced Dosa Mix becomes an even tastier healthy breakfast option when paired with Blue Tribe’s Plant-based Chicken Keema with that rich mouthfeel. The brands have also come together for a deliciously healthy Waffle Burger using super light Rolled Oats from Myprotein and plant-based Chicken Patties from Blue Tribe to create a good option for vegans, vegetarians, and meat consumers looking to cut down their meat.

Myprotein's extensive range of plant-powered nutrition is perfect for anyone looking to fuel their training while following a plant-based diet. Myprotein’s vegan proteins, pack excellent nutritionals and come in a variety of flavors including chocolate, mango, and Keventers coffee. Vegan protein is completely plant-based — a great way to support your muscles without relying on animal products.

A spokesperson from Myprotein says: “This partnership seeks to care for consumer health, as well the health of the planet we inhabit. We are delighted to come together with Blue Tribe to continue fueling the ambitions of people across the world, by providing quality nutrition for all consumer segments,”

Mr. Sohil Wazir, CCO, Blue Tribe Foods, adds: “Blue Tribe is thrilled to partner with Myprotein for these recipes. We are seeing a new era for food. Our products are aimed at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to a healthier, environment-friendly product without compromising on the taste of their favorite dishes. With Myprotein, we take our food options to a new level and make them even healthier,”