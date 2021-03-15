Myprotein ropes in cricketer Shreyas Iyer as brand ambassador

Shreyas is an integral part of India’s international cricket team and has several record-breaking achievements to his credit already, contributing to the team’s success. As a young leader, Shreyas captained the Delhi Capitals team to the finals in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, a first for the side. A renowned fitness enthusiast, Shreyas’ strong social media presence and fan following will connect and spread the benefits of Myprotein as the leader in nutrition products. Talking about his partnership with Myprotein, Shreyas said, “As professional athletes, we have to focus on fitness and body conditioning. It is imperative that we are mindful of maintaining the correct levels of protein and vitamins to support our strength training and conditioning. With Myprotein, I get to push my body to its optimal limit with a balanced regime."