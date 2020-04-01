myUpchar promises profits from medicine e-commerce to PM CARES Fund

myUpchar.com, India’s biggest online health services company, will donate all profits from medicine e-commerce during the lockdown from 24 March - 14 April 2020 to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). The three-year-old health start-up announced the decision on Sunday - a day after Shri Narendra Modi launched the people’s fund to fight COVID-19.
“Any profit we make from the sale of medicines on www.myupchar.com during this time, we will donate to the fight against the new coronavirus,” said Mr Rajat Garg, CEO, myUpchar.
myUpchar is a health services provider that delivers medicines to every corner of India and provides teleconsultations with specialists in fields from gynaecology to psychology. The start-up also runs home sample collection facilities in 30 cities. All of these services will remain open during the lockdown, to address the growing concerns people have around their health at this time.
During this time, myUpchar will also release new videos and articles daily to share medically verified information about this new coronavirus. The company is also collaborating with doctors at major hospitals to give an up-to-date and holistic view to its 15 crore monthly viewers and readers of how to avoid infection, maintain social distancing and deal with the anxiety of living through a pandemic.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral infection - it was deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11 March 2020. The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) is a national fund for dealing with emergencies and distress situations, like the one posed by COVID-19. myUpchar is proud to be among the first to contribute to this nationwide war against COVID-19.
(We got this information in a press release.)