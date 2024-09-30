Nakul Chaturvedi unveils new book 'The Colony of Merchants'

Nakul Chaturvedi has unveiled his debut novel, The Colony of Merchants, a 300-page exploration of life’s complexities through the lens of everyday people. Set in a fictional town under British rule in the 1930s, the novel introduces an illiterate orderly who gains respect by mastering a handful of English words.

The story touches on themes of perseverance, confidence, and clever survival tactics, while delving into the lives of its characters—from secretive aunts to conniving politicians. Chaturvedi’s narrative offers a blend of humor, social commentary, and relatable struggles.

Anand Suspi, author of Half Pants Full Pants, praised the book, saying, “The Colony of Merchants is a delicious serving of nostalgia. Replete with emotions and laced with humour, it transports readers back to simpler times. It captures how dreams, desires, and inhibitions shape our behavior in surprising and hysterical ways. In an era dominated by fast-paced OTT content, this book offers a refreshing and heartwarming read that reconnects us with the past.”

"I have known Nakul since his days in advertising, where he tirelessly ferried creative ideas from one client to another with unwavering fervor for both the process and the final product. His debut novel, *“The Colony Of Merchants,”* is a true reflection of his vibrancy. The book showcases unique perspective of idiosyncratic characters, their relentless involvement in every detail of the story. It’s a refreshing and thoroughly enjoyable read." says, Sonia Bharnagar, digital creator, advertising expert, ex-JWT, and author of 'In your blood I run'.