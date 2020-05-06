Nandita touches Bharti’s heart to bag Rs 5 lakh in VMate #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati campaign

The wait is finally over for those awaiting the winners of short video app VMate’s #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati campaign, which offered the users an opportunity to earn money by creating videos. The winners were adjudged by star comedian and popular television personality Bharti Singh, who went through all the entries and handpicked the best ones to be given the cash reward. The list also includes the winner of the bumper prize of Rs 5 lakh, Nandita Srivastava from Jharkhand.

The winner of the bumper prize, Nandita, is a VMate creator from East Singhbhum in Jharkhand. When Bharti first came across her video, she mistook it to be her own, but then realized that the performer was someone else. In the winning video, Nandita has made an attempt to imitate a famous school-going character that often portrays in her performances. Dressed in a school dress and sporting two ribbons on the head, Nandita appeared like a replica of Bharti in the video and the resemblance was so striking that it took even the comedy queen by surprise. In line with the norms of the contest, the Jharkhand woman was awarded Rs 5 lakh.

The second in the list, winning prize money of Rs 1 lakh, is Sunny Virdi from Chandigarh. Sunny shared a video wherein her mother could be seen serving food and tea to an elderly person who hadn’t eaten anything for two days, owing to the prevailing lockdown situation triggered by Covid-19 pandemic. The kind gesture in the video touched Bharti’s heart and hence she decided to offer the prize money to the video creator.

Eight other creators have been chosen by Bharti as the winners of the contest, and each of them have been awarded Rs 20,000 for their unique video entries. One of the most significant among the winners is Baljeet Mishra, a kid from Ailum town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. His cute dialogue oration and expressions played a key role in charming the viewers, including Bharti.

Speaking about the contest, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said, “This was a rare opportunity for VMate viewers to bag cash rewards as well as showcase their talent before a television personality who is idolized by many across the country. We are happy that users made the best of this opportunity and gave an overwhelming response to the campaign.”

Congratulating the winners, Bharti said, “The campaign gave me an option to reach out directly to my fans in even the remote parts of the country. It was a great experience to witness the immense talent around and handpick the best ones to be rewarded. I thank VMate for this opportunity.”

The motive behind the campaign was to entertain people who are fighting boredom due to the national lockdown and at the same time provide monetary help to those who have been deprived of their incomes in the wake of Covid-19. As part of the campaign, VMate had launched a dedicated H5 in-app page (http://s.vmate.com/un23UnEUmu), where details of the drive were furnished and creators were invited to share their videos. This campaign adds another feather to VMate’s cap, which has consistently come up with opportunities to entertain as well as help its users who are practically in a state of house arrest by the global pandemic.