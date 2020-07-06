NAOS India appoints HOWL as its Performance Marketing Agency

Tufayl Merchant, co-founder of HOWL, said, “We are happy to be selected as the incumbent Performance Marketing Agency to handle the mandate for Bioderma in India. BIODERMA, a pioneer when it comes to micellar water with Sensibio H2O, is now the leader in prescriptions and pharmacies globally. The key objective for the digital investment is to expand the market through Online POS platforms. With a powerful brand and products, the one thing we know for certain is that intelligent optimization itself will ensure we reach our designated goals for the mandate.’