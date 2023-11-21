Narayana Health presents "Mone Rekho"

A laser show promoting organ donation awareness in Kolkata.
Narayana Health illuminated Bengal's skyline with a laser show during the auspicious occasion of Jagadhatri Puja. Named "Mone Rekho," meaning Eternal Remembrance, the four-day event to be held in Chandannagar is poised to captivate audiences with a blend of mythological storytelling and a crucial message advocating organ donation awareness.
Embark on a life-changing journey with 'Mone Rekho,' a heartfelt initiative by Narayana Health, Kolkata. An eternal remembrance of those who've given and / or willing to give, the incredible gift of life through organ donation. The grand spectacle, scheduled to take place from 19th to 22nd November 2023 (every 30 minutes post sunset), promises to be a unique fusion of cultural celebration and social advocacy. The laser show will intricately weave a mythological narrative narrated by former radio jockey Mir Afsar Ali , engaging audiences with captivating visuals while conveying the pivotal message of the significance of organ donation.
The initiative by Narayana Health aims to instill a sense of remembrance and understanding regarding the importance of organ donation. Through the storyline depicted by the laser show, the audience will be encouraged to contemplate the everlasting impact of donating organs and saving lives, echoing the spirit of becoming the hope someone is looking for. As a part of the initiative and process , people can also pledge to donate organs firstly by signing up at Narayana Health’s website and further Narayana Health will get in touch with the set of people and guide them further with the appropriate actions & process set by NOTTO.
"We believe 'Mone Rekho' will not only engage but also inspire individuals to consider the noble cause of organ donation," said Mr. R Venkatesh, Group COO at Narayana Health. "Mone Rekho is just not a laser show but it is a Call to Action, urging everyone to pledge their organs and further helping & guiding people with the necessary process, who are willing to be the hope for someone might be looking for in the future and continue live through someone else”
