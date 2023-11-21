Narayana Health presents "Mone Rekho"

The initiative by Narayana Health aims to instill a sense of remembrance and understanding regarding the importance of organ donation. Through the storyline depicted by the laser show, the audience will be encouraged to contemplate the everlasting impact of donating organs and saving lives, echoing the spirit of becoming the hope someone is looking for. As a part of the initiative and process , people can also pledge to donate organs firstly by signing up at Narayana Health’s website and further Narayana Health will get in touch with the set of people and guide them further with the appropriate actions & process set by NOTTO.