Narayana Health unveils 'InsidER' - a Medical docudrama series directed by prominent pictures

"The 'InsidER' campaign emerged from our profound desire to recognise the bravery of patients and the often-overlooked struggles of families facing medical crises. Over ten months, our teams worked tirelessly across India to capture the intense reality of the ER. Through collaboration with clinicians, patients, and their families, we depict those pivotal moments that shape lives forever. This series shows the importance of resilience, frontline workers, and knowing your ER number. A simple act like having this number readily available can mean the world. We extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Mukesh and the team at Prominent Pictures for bringing this impactful project to life", said Ashish Bajaj, chief marketing officer at Narayana Health.