Nat Geo to premiere ‘David Blaine: Do Not Attempt’ on April 6

National Geographic’s new series David Blaine: Do Not Attempt premieres on April 6 at 8 PM. Produced by Imagine Documentaries, the six-part series follows magician and endurance artist David Blaine as he explores magic and cultural traditions across India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Arctic Circle, South Africa, and Japan.

The series will also showcase a personal side of David Blaine through documentary storytelling. He will travel across India, Brazil, the Arctic Circle, South Africa, and other regions to explore magic rooted in physical and mental strength. Each episode will feature Blaine immersing himself in local cultures, learning and attempting unique feats performed by experts in these traditions.

“I’m discovering incredible people with unbelievable talents, pushing the limits of what’s possible. It’s been a privilege to learn from them. As a magician, I’m in awe of their abilities because, for me, the most magical moments aren’t tricks but human potential realised,” said David Blaine.

“National Geographic’s legacy of innovative storytelling shines brightly in this series, with India’s rich heritage taking center stage in the premiere episode. Our ancient traditions – passed down through generations – offer a powerful glimpse into the extraordinary, connecting Indian audiences to Nat Geo’s global narrative,” said a National Geographic India spokesperson. “It is truly captivating to witness David Blaine immerse himself in the art of Indian magic, unraveling its mysteries and showcasing its timeless allure,” she added.

Episodes include the following:

“India” – Premieres April 6

Growing up, David Blaine was fascinated by images from India of extraordinary physical feats. This evolved into a life-long obsession with real acts that are so extreme they look like magic. Using secrets passed down over hundreds of years, people still perform these acts today. In India, David unearths these modern practitioners to explore how belief and performance intersect to make magic.

“Arctic Circle” – Premieres April 13

In the stunning frozen landscape of the Arctic Circle, David Blaine explores humanity’s curiously extreme ability to endure freezing temperatures. He meets and learns from people who reach beyond their limits to transform barriers into new frontiers and embody a sense of resilience, perseverance and grit that is unique to the region.

“South Africa” – Premieres April 20

In a nation once defined by apartheid, David embarks on an epic adventure in South Africa, uncovering the magic of its diverse cultures and wildlife that is reshaping perceptions and dismantling barriers in this dynamic country.

“Japan” – Premieres April 27

From perfectly punctual bullet trains to meticulously assembled pieces of sushi, Japan is renowned for its craftsmanship, artistry and commitment to excellence in all endeavors. In Japan, David explores the concept of mastery by meeting with people who spend a lifetime refining a single skill.

“Brazil” – Premieres May 4

In Brazil, David Blaine seeks inspiration by immersing himself in his hosts’ vibrant energy, passion and spontaneity. The exceptional daredevils, artists, explorers and athletes he encounters unite to help him bring an audacious feat to life that’s lingered in his dreams for years.

“Southeast Asia” – Premieres May 11

In Southeast Asia, David Blaine explores fascinating relationships with wildlife and how pain endurance can transform fear into magic. He meets practitioners who appear impenetrable by sharp objects and performers who can endure the stings of venomous creatures. David unpacks how people exploit fear in order to create wonder.

DAVID BLAINE DO NOT ATTEMPT is produced by Imagine Documentaries for National Geographic. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, David Blaine, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Christopher St. John, Matthew Akers, Erica Sashin and Toby Oppenheimer. Abigail Harper is co-executive producer. For National Geographic, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is executive producer and senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.