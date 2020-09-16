Nat Geo’s upcoming documentary ‘A Unicorn’s Revolution’ to showcase tech revolution in education

“Innovation and technology in education are instrumental in driving the growth and development of our nation. We, at Unacademy, take great pride in helping students across India crack their exams, by providing access to quality education regardless of where they live or their backgrounds. Working towards our mission of democratising education in India, we have partnered with National Geographic to reach out to millions of Indians who have the motivation to learn and need a platform to support their journey to success. Through this film we want to motivate learners who are seeking inspiration in their careers while we will continue to work hard to bring the best education to them,” says, Karan Shroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy.