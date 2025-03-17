National Geographic India highlights key experiences at Punjab’s Hola Mohalla celebrations

Hola Mohalla, held every spring in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, is a festival that combines martial arts, spiritual devotion, and seva (service). Established by Guru Gobind Singh in 1701, the 3-day festival highlights Sikh valour and heritage. This year's event runs from March 14 to 16. Celebrity Chef Gary Mehigan explores the festival on National Geographic’s ‘India’s Mega Festivals’ Hola Mohalla special, which premiered on March 14. Mehigan gives viewers a closer look at the rituals and events of Hola Mohalla.

Advertisment

Gatka, the traditional Sikh martial art, is a key highlight of Hola Mohalla. It features swift sword movements, coordinated strikes, and precise footwork. Performed by trained practitioners, Gatka reflects not just physical strength but also agility and spiritual discipline.

The Nihangs, known as Sikh warriors, perform daring stunts on horseback, showcasing combat skills rooted in centuries of tradition. Wearing their signature blue robes, they demonstrate strength and courage. The festival also features Dhadi performances, where musicians recount Sikh history through songs and poetry, narrating tales of bravery and sacrifice.

Whether watching Gatka, observing the Nihangs, or listening to Dhadi ballads, Hola Mohalla offers a deeper understanding of Sikh traditions. The three-day festival highlights Sikh valour, spirituality, and martial skills.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.