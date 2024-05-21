National Geographic India's feature titled 'India Votes #WorldsLargestElection' honours democratic spirit

“The preparation for the general elections begin almost two years in advance. So we began around 2022. It's a huge amount of capacity building, technological upgradation which has to happen, preparation of polling stations; Announcing the election actually, it is one of the biggest professional events in one's life, one very rarely gets this kind of public trust of 96 crores, 960 million Indian voters to do the elections peacefully inducement free, violence free and it's a huge responsibility," said Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner of India.