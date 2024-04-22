National Geographic India's 'One for Change' initiative promotes sustainable living on Earth Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With the use of heart-stirring narratives, it shows animals' perspectives and encourages people to preserve diverse species' habitats.
In less than 50 years, Earth has lost 69% of the average wildlife population. Wildlife plays a significant role in the stability of the environment, ecosystem, and our lives. The quality of our existence is determined by how well we take care of them and our planet.
National Geographic in India, with a mission to ignite hope and change among viewers and the wider public, celebrates Earth Day with the third season of its Earth Day initiative, ‘One for Change’.
The brand initiative advocates for positive environmental impact through small individual actions, highlighting how just one small act by everyone can have an enormous impact. This season, National Geographic India, is presenting five thought-provoking narratives emphasising the need for change in our lives from the animal kingdom’s perspective.
The films hope to encourage viewers to bring about a change in their daily lives, by shedding light on wildlife species’ struggles against deforestation, climate change, plastic pollution, water scarcity and air pollution.
Each video raises awareness about pressing global issues, such as the staggering amount of plastic in our oceans, the loss of million hectares of forests, the melting of trillion tons of ice, droughts and the deteriorating air quality around the world. These hard-hitting films will take viewers on an emotional journey, inspiring them to act now and adopt sustainable practices into their daily lives.
“At National Geographic, our 136-year rich legacy of authentic and powerful storytelling has been captivating the audience, inspiring them to care about the world in new ways. In season 3 of the ‘One for Change’ initiative, we present a fresh viewpoint, offering insights through the eyes of wildlife as we witness the rapid destruction of their habitats. We're also empowering individuals with actionable tips to lead conscious lives, driving positive change one step at a time. This Earth Day, we're shedding light on the stark realities we face and how each of us can contribute to a brighter future for our planet," said Gaurav Banerjee, head - content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.
In the previous seasons of One For Change, the brand brought forward inspiring stories of real-life changemakers to educate people about how one change can create a big impact. This season, National Geographic India, is urging people to adopt a change towards a greener planet through a series of 30 sustainability tips via the brand’s social media platforms. These easy to follow, actionable tips can bring about a big difference towards planet conservation in the long run.
