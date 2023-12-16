National Geographic India’s upcoming documentary dives into WIPRO’s efforts towards achieving net zero

"The effects of climate change are already evident in our daily lives and increasingly so. Its adverse impacts will unfortunately cascade through to our future generations. As a responsible corporation, we have been working on our climate goals over the last 15 years. We are pleased to collaborate with a credible brand like National Geographic, which has captured the key elements of our sustainability journey in a seamless, well-knit narrative," added P S Narayan, global head, sustainability and social initiatives, Wipro.