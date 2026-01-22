National Geographic marks 138 years with storytelling-led campaign

National Geographic has marked 138 years since its founding with a commemorative campaign titled Stories That Spark Wonder, reflecting on the role storytelling has played in shaping public understanding of the world.

The anniversary initiative looks back at the brand’s long association with exploration, science, photography and journalism. Over the decades, National Geographic has documented expeditions, wildlife behaviour, cultures and scientific breakthroughs, often introducing audiences to environments and perspectives previously unseen in mainstream media.

The brand’s visual legacy includes early innovations in photography, from natural-colour aerial and underwater images to experimental magazine covers, alongside long-form reporting that has followed explorers, scientists and filmmakers working at the frontiers of discovery. Figures such as Jane Goodall, Jimmy Chin and James Cameron have been part of this extended storytelling ecosystem.

In India, National Geographic has built an audience through a mix of global and locally relevant narratives, covering biodiversity, conservation, science, history and culture. Its content reaches viewers across television, print and digital platforms, with a continued focus on immersive filmmaking and factual reporting.

Alok Jain, JioStar, says, “138 years of National Geographic is a remarkable milestone, and it reflects the deep trust and unbreakable bond the brand has forged with consumers globally. Through the ‘Stories that Spark Wonder’ initiative our endeavour is to honour National Geographic’s extraordinary legacy while taking pride in the fact that the brand is a great inspiration for people of all ages today and for generations to come. By staying rooted in exploration, truth, and visual excellence, we continue to keep evolving how stories are told and experienced, reinforcing National Geographic’s place as a truly legendary and timeless brand.”

As part of the anniversary, National Geographic is airing a month-long programming slate in India featuring titles across nature, science, adventure, travel, investigation and documentary formats. The line-up includes series and films such as Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory, India From Above, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller and Ocean with David Attenborough.

The anniversary programming, titled 138 Years of Wonder, is being broadcast through the month on the National Geographic channel.



