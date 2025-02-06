National Geographic to premiere ‘The Devil’s Climb’ on February 9

Climbing unimaginable peaks is a test of endurance, courage, and sheer determination, pushing adventurers to their limits as they navigate breathtaking yet untamed landscapes. With the rich legacy of 137 years of powerful and inspiring storytelling, National Geographic’s documentary The Devil’s Climb is all set to premiere on February 9 at 10 PM on National Geographic Channel.

From Plimsoll Productions, The Devil’s Climb follows world-class rock climbers Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell on an epic expedition to tackle one of the most daunting challenges of their careers: summiting the infamous Devil’s Thumb, a sinister tower and legendary 9,000-foot peak in the Alaskan wilderness surrounded by old-growth rainforest and known as one of the most dangerous mountains in North America.

Alex and Tommy are two of the greatest rock climbers of all time — and best friends. Together, they set off on an emotional and physical journey, traveling 2,600 miles by bicycle, sailboat, and on foot through the American West, Canada, and Alaska to a daring climb of the Devil’s Thumb. Tommy makes a heroic comeback to climbing from a career-threatening Achilles injury, while Alex expresses his commitment to Tommy’s return to climbing as he joins the greatest adventures of his life. The 74-minute film sheds light on the rich shared history of adventurous speed climbing and a record-setting partnership between the two friends.

Directed by fellow climber Renan Ozturk, the film will take viewers on an extraordinary adventure as Alex and Tommy attempt to accomplish the first-ever single-day traverse of all five peaks of the Devil’s Thumb massif, pushing their bodies and bond to the absolute limit.