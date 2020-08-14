National Geographic to premiere 'The Next Frontier: India’s Smart Cities’

Talking about the film, Anuradha Aggarwal, Head - Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India, says, “In our upcoming film ‘The Next Frontier: India’s Smart Cities’, we will showcase a national initiative that has transformed the lives of people across four lighthouse cities. Despite burgeoning population, India has been at the centre of this paradigm of development. Viewers will learn about how innovation and technology are catalyzing the growth of our nation and playing an instrumental role in preparing for the needs of the coming future.”