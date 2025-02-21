National Geographic unveils ‘No Taste Like Home’ series with Antoni Porowski

Every dish tells a story. Food serves as a gateway to cherished memories and cultural heritage. With a rich legacy of 137 years of powerful and inspiring storytelling, National Geographic’s mouthwatering new series 'No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’ is all set to premiere on February 24, Mondays at 7 PM on National Geographic Channel.

This docuseries invites viewers to join culinary expert and Emmy Award-winning star of “Queer Eye” Antoni Porowski as he guides celebrity guests on epic journeys to explore their ancestral gastronomic roots. Together, they embark on emotional expeditions that reveal how family recipes and cooking traditions have shaped their identities and connected generations.

From the bustling streets of Italy to the lush jungles of Borneo, each episode promises an exploration of the rich heritage tied to beloved family recipes. With a star lineup that includes Emmy-winning actress Awkwafina (‘A Real Bug’s Life’), SAG-nominated actor Henry Golding (‘Crazy Rich Asians’), Emmy-nominated actor James Marsden (‘Paradise’), Academy Award®-nominated actress Florence Pugh (‘Dune: Part Two’), Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae (‘Insecure’), and Emmy-winning actor Justin Theroux (‘The Leftovers’), the series serves up a delectable blend of food, culture and personal discovery.

“It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food,” said Porowski. “I’m honoured to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions.”

In each episode, Antoni and his guests uncover the unique stories behind cherished family dishes, such as the delicious origins of Theroux’s family pasta in Italy or the delectable flavours of Awkwafina’s Korean heritage. Along the way, they meet local travellers who share their own family stories and culinary traditions, culminating in a family meal that includes a classic dish from the region that will illuminate the beauty of each culture. From dining with royalty to off-roading 4x4s, each culinary adventure is filled with heartwarming moments, vibrant flavours, and surprising revelations that dive deep into the stories behind each guest’s ancestry.



NO TASTE LIKE HOME WITH ANTONI POROWSKI is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, building on the prolific food programming relationship between Gordon Ramsay’s production outfit and National Geographic, a partnership rooted in creating four seasons of the award-winning food travelogue GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED. As well as presenting, Porowski will executive produce the series alongside Ramsay and Lisa Edwards.

The showrunner is Robin O’Sullivan, and the executive in charge of production is Jill Greenwood. The series is directed by Leo McRea, Jenny Dames and Graeme Hart. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

