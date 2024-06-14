National Geographic's Billy and Molly, the opening film at MIFF to be screened simultaneously across India

Devika Prabhu, business head - Kids and Infotainment, Disney Star said, “At National Geographic, we harness the power of innovative and impactful visual storytelling to deliver groundbreaking narratives that inspire and captivate our audiences. We are thrilled to have our film, 'Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story' selected as the opening feature at the 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival. The film not only tells an inspiring story but also encourages viewers to pause and reconnect with the world around them. By exploring the bond between humans and nature, 'Billy & Molly' demonstrates how love can rekindle our appreciation for the beauty and intricacies of the natural world. We are excited to share this remarkable journey with the audience at the festival.”