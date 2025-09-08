National Geographic’s 'Postcards from Saudi Arabia': A new series revealing the destination’s hidden wonders

National Geographic, the world’s premier storyteller in science, exploration, and culture, captivates millions worldwide through stunning visuals, powerful narratives, and award-winning content across platforms. Now, National Geographic proudly presents the premiere of its latest travel series, Postcards From Saudi Arabia - a visually rich, culturally immersive four-part journey hosted by acclaimed actor and television presenter Ridhi Dogra. The series, a celebration of Saudi’s evolving tourism landscape, is airing on National Geographic Channel and is now streaming on JioHotstar.



In this series, Ridhi embarks on a captivating journey through three of Saudi’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites — wandering the historic streets of Jeddah’s Al-Balad, uncovering the rich legacy of Riyadh’s At-Turaif and Diriyah, and marveling at the ancient wonders of AlUla’s Hegra.



In AlUla, the series journeys through breathtaking landscapes and a historical richness from the ancient marvels of Hegra and the iconic Elephant Rock to the lively Old Town. Here, local crafts, music, and contemporary desert luxury come together to reveal a living culture deeply shaped by history and storytelling.



In Jeddah, tradition and modernity harmoniously intertwine. The episode explores the narrow alleyways and historic souks of Al-Balad before shifting to the city’s vivid street art, flavorful local cuisine, and the mesmerizing sunsets over Saudi’s Red Sea—capturing the charm and cosmopolitan spirit of this coastal gem.



In Riyadh, the series uncovers a dynamic city on the rise, where the past and future converge. From the historic district of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom and bustling traditional markets, to inviting art galleries, international cuisine, and a fast-growing metro system, it showcases how the capital seamlessly blends timeless traditions with bold innovation.



The series unfolds like a journey through paradise, beginning with snorkeling vibrant coral reefs alive with marine wonders, moving on to sailing across the crystal-clear waters, and finally slowing down to indulge in the serenity of luxury resorts where every moment captures the Red Sea’s perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. All-in-all, Saudi is the ultimate destination for a traveler, complete with curated luxury experiences at the Red Sea. The country offers something for everyone, from mystical history & otherworldly outdoors to futuristic experiences & unrivaled opulence.



Speaking about the experience, Ridhi Dogra shared, “Hosting Postcards From Saudi Arabia has been nothing short of eye-opening. As a woman travelling through the location, I felt an unexpected sense of freedom, warmth, and welcome. The people, the culture, the stories - they left me moved and inspired. This series is a reminder that solo travel isn’t just possible here, it’s deeply enriching. I hope viewers, especially women, see this as an invitation to explore freely.”



