National Geographic's upcoming documentary to showcase Goa beyond the beaches

'Postcards from Goa' featuring Malaika Vaz, will capture beauty, culture, and heritage from Goa's lesser-known destinations.
National Geographic India is set to premiere 'Postcards from Goa', a docu-series focusing on the cultural and scenic abundance of Goa, including its beaches, celebrations, and heritage. Guided by Malaika Vaz, the series will showcase the adventure, wildlife, food havens, and the heritage of Goa.
Malaika embarks on adventures in lesser-explored Goa, exploring its landscapes, biodiverse mangroves, Bhagwan Mahavir wildlife sanctuary, and biodiversity. The series also explores historical ruins and revered sites.
A National Geographic spokesperson said,“At National Geographic, we strive to entertain and enlighten our viewers by pushing the boundaries of exploration. This series captures Goa’s unparalleled beauty, offering viewers an immersive journey into its unseen and unexplored realms.”
"We are pleased to be associated with a credible brand like National Geographic, which has captured the fantastic variety of Goa’s rich culture, its biodiversity hotspots, its lesser-known adventures, and wellness experiences, in its unique lens," said Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, director, department of tourism, and MD, GTDC, Goa.
"Through the National Geographic lens, I showcase the hidden treasures of my home state through unexplored paths, ancient tales, and vibrant landscapes. I aim to bring Goa's soul to life for all travelers," said its host, Malaika Vaz.
It will premiere on January 25, 2024, at 8 PM on National Geographic channel in India.