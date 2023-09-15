Navabharat is all set to host 'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023'

Maharashtra's Hindi Newspaper, Navabharat is gearing up to host a comprehensive day-long conclave centred around the theme of 'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023', an event to chart Maharashtra's trajectory towards becoming a 1 trillion-dollar economy. This visionary initiative will witness the presence of eminent political leaders and bureaucrats who will be contributing their insights and perspectives to propel the state's progress towards this ambitious economic milestone. This event stands as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to progress, as they completed one year in office on June 30th, 2023.