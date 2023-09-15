Navabharat is all set to host 'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023'

This event stands as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to progress, as they completed one year in office on June 30th, 2023.
Maharashtra's Hindi Newspaper, Navabharat is gearing up to host a comprehensive day-long conclave centred around the theme of 'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023', an event to chart Maharashtra's trajectory towards becoming a 1 trillion-dollar economy. This visionary initiative will witness the presence of eminent political leaders and bureaucrats who will be contributing their insights and perspectives to propel the state's progress towards this ambitious economic milestone. This event stands as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to progress, as they completed one year in office on June 30th, 2023.
'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023' stands as both a culmination of these triumphs and a projection of the government's unwavering dedication to the state's holistic growth. Navabharat's and Navarashtra’s reach and influence across industries and sectors are unparalleled, offering a unique platform for businesses and stakeholders to align with the spirit of progress that defines Maharashtra's governance.
'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023' is scheduled for September 15, 2023, commencing at 3:00 pm, at the South Lounge, World Trade Centre in Mumbai, witnessing the collective presence of distinguished personalities including Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and Bureaucrats who will be featured on significant panel discussions. Topics include ‘Mahabharat in Maharashtra in 2024’, ‘Urbanization and Infrastructure Development’, and ‘Ease of Doing Business in Maharashtra’.
Navabharat and Navarashtra, trusted names in print and digital journalism, will dedicate extensive coverage in their widely circulated print editions. Simultaneously, the digital landscape will be illuminated with the event's coverage across dynamic online platforms and influential social media channels.
The Maharashtra Government, under the astute leadership of Shri Eknath Shinde, has engineered remarkable accomplishments. These accomplishments encompass a broad array of sectors, including industries, agriculture, infrastructure, coastal sector, health, FDI, electronics, and auto sectors.
As the conclave unfolds, Navabharat will skillfully integrate insightful perspectives, visionary ideas, and impactful collaborations, all converging under the banner of 'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave 2023'. This is more than just an event; it's a beacon of progress, an opportunity for businesses to align with excellence, and a celebration of Maharashtra's journey towards an even brighter future.