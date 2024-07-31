Navabharat is all set to host the state’s visionaries to present the roadmap for Maharashtra’s future in 2030

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Navabharat, Maharashtra’s Hindi newspaper, is all set to host the second edition of Maharashtra first Conclave 2024 to create new milestones and vision for Maharashtra @2030. This Maha Conclave will witness the presence of eminent Political Leaders, Influential Policymakers, Top Bureaucrats and CEOs who will be contributing their insights and perspectives to propel the state's progress towards this ambitious milestone.
'Maharashtra’s 1st Conclave' stands as a projection of the government's dedication to the state's holistic growth. Navabharat's reach and influence across industries and sectors are unparalleled, offering a unique platform for businesses and stakeholders to align with the spirit of progress that defines Maharashtra's governance.
The event is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2024, commencing at 10am, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, witnessing a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP President of Maharashtra Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Congress President of Maharashtra Shri Nana Patole, who will feature significant panel discussions. Topics include “Next Generation Infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030”, “Infrastructure Development of Urban Maharashtra” and “Mahabharat in Maharashtra – 2024”
Building on the success of the first edition of Maharashtra 1st Conclave, this year will offer bigger, bolder and inspiring insights into Maharashtra's significant contributions to India's development.
Highlights of last year event :
Navabharat, a trusted name in print and digital journalism, will dedicate the extensive coverage in its widely circulated print editions. Simultaneously, the digital landscape will be illuminated with the event's coverage across the dynamic online platforms and influential social media channels.
As the conclave unfolds, Navabharat will skillfully integrate insightful perspectives, visionary ideas, and impactful collaborations, all converging under the banner of 'Navabharat’s Maharashtra 1st Conclave 2024'. This is more than just an event; it's a beacon of progress, an opportunity for businesses to align with excellence, and a celebration of Maharashtra's journey towards an even brighter future.
