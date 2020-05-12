Navratna Oil signs Salman Khan as their new brand ambassador; releases a summer special campaign

Navratna Oil, from the house of Emami Limited starts afresh the new season with superstar and one of the biggest box office winners of Bollywood – Salman Khan. Salman Khan’s popularity among people across geographies and demographics fits perfectly with the positioning of Navratna oil as the leading therapeutic cool oil in India. The collaboration of these two powerful brands will result in taking its messaging from the cities of India to even the deeper pockets of the country.
In a brand new TVC, Salman Khan can be seen making a cool entry, Dabangg style, crooning:
“Pao thanda thanda cool chamatkar, karo mast champi navratna se…. Champi hum karayenge, cool cool se”
In the new TVC, Salman Khan, with his witty demeanour and cool swag perfectly portrays the role of Navratna’s popular icon ‘Raahat Raja’
The new campaign effectively communicates Navratna Oil’s varied usage and multipurpose benefits. Not only Navratna Oil will now offer relief from heat related ailments like headache, body ache, stress and sleeplessness but also make the user feel relaxed and rejuvenated from the effects of the hot summery weather.
Speaking on this occasion, Harsha V. Agarwal, director, Emami Limited, said, “We are very happy to have India’s evergreen heart-throb Salman Khan on board for our brand Navratna. We found Salman’s mass appeal and fan base to be a perfect match for Navratna’s deep connect with its consumers. We are confident that our new communication with its peppy presentation featuring the superstar will help the brand to scale up its mass appeal quotient further.”
Speaking on the association, Salman Khan said, “I am excited to be associated with Navratna oil. It is an iconic brand that enjoys mass popularity in India. Shooting for the new campaign was a lot of fun, as it was composed and choreographed like a Bollywood song. I am happy to be a part of the thanda-thanda cool cool family.”
The commercial has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame and choreographed by Mudassar Khan who has earned a name for his choreography style in many Salman starrer films like Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard etc.
Navratna Oil, a Rs.700 cr brand is the leading ayurvedic therapeutic cool oil in India with a market share of more than 65%.
To watch the video, please click on: https://youtu.be/JVI4vc841hw
(We got this information in a press release.)