Navratna Oil signs Salman Khan as their new brand ambassador; releases a summer special campaign

Navratna Oil, from the house of Emami Limited starts afresh the new season with superstar and one of the biggest box office winners of Bollywood – Salman Khan. Salman Khan’s popularity among people across geographies and demographics fits perfectly with the positioning of Navratna oil as the leading therapeutic cool oil in India. The collaboration of these two powerful brands will result in taking its messaging from the cities of India to even the deeper pockets of the country.