Naya Hindustan - The COVID-19 Anthem produced by Nihilent touches the soul and captures India's unity in diversity

According to Hitesh Prasad, “ I wrote and composed this music video to primarily showcase the communal harmony and motivate people of this country impacted by COVID-19 and lockdown in many different ways. The key message of this video I wanted to convey is my vision of ‘ New India’- a country that needs to rise above all our differences and be one in this hour of crisis. The lyrics capture this idea of peace, communal harmony, compassion and resilience to move forward. I also need to mention all the artists and singers in this video have done this as a purely social cause and thanks for Nihilent for supporting us with this initiative.”