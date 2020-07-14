Nayi Shuruaat Nayi Kahani – Star Plus set to enthrall the audience, brings back its original shows

Television lovers are in for a treat as Star Plus is set to bring back original episodes of its popular shows -- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Hai Chahatein on-air with a fresh storyline from 13th July. Raising the entertainment quotient and set to enthral one and all, the channel has also announced the launch of its new show - Anupamaa.