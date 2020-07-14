Nayi Shuruaat Nayi Kahani – Star Plus set to enthrall the audience, brings back its original shows

In the last 100 odd days, the channel struck the right chord with its viewers with Mahabharat and Ramayan.
Television lovers are in for a treat as Star Plus is set to bring back original episodes of its popular shows -- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Hai Chahatein on-air with a fresh storyline from 13th July. Raising the entertainment quotient and set to enthral one and all, the channel has also announced the launch of its new show - Anupamaa.
Moreover, Star Plus will host movie premieres for wholesome family entertainment on weekends too – with the World Television Premiere of the super-hit film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on 26th July, 8 pm and Disney’s The Lion King on 8th August, 8 pm. The iconic mythology shows, Ramayana and Mahabharata, will continue to air at 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm respectively.
“We are happy to have entertained our viewers throughout the lockdown phase and are excited to bring back their favorite shows after more than 100 days. We hope that our engaging mix of romance, drama series, and light-hearted content along with movie premieres will continue to entertain our viewers,” said a Star Plus spokesperson.
As Star Plus presents a fresh line-up of stories, here is what’s to look forward to:
Kasautii Zindagii Kay [8:00 pm]: Watch the new twists in Anu-Pre’s life with the much-awaited entry of Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke [9:00 pm]: Springs a surprising suspense in which Mishti is embroiled in and Abir is out to protect her at any cost.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai [9:30 pm]: Brings the nation’s favourite with a double dhamaka, the comedy of errors between Naira and her double Tina.
Anupamaa [10:00pm]: A slice of life story of a homemaker who dons multiple hats to keep her family happy.
Yeh Hai Chahatein [10:30 pm]: Presents Rockstar Rudraksh’s transformation into responsible parenthood.
Tune in to Star Plus as your favourite shows and beloved characters are back!!
(We got this information in a press release).