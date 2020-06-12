Nazara buys Kae Capital stake worth INR 14.6 crores in Halaplay

Nazara now majority stakeholders in fantasy gaming platform Halaplay.
Nazara Technologies Ltd., a leading global gaming and sports media company undertakes an equity swap of stocks from Kae Capital worth INR 14.6 crores to become the majority stake holder in Halaplay Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Nazara Technologies Ltd. has invested in Halaplay over the years in two tranches; first round of investment was carried out with Kae Capital in November 2017 and second round with Delta Corp Ltd. in March 2019. The company has now gone ahead and bought Kae Captial stocks in Halaplay making them the majority investors in the fantasy sports vertical.
Halaplay is a real money based daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform. Halaplay launched in 2017, has seen an explosive growth in the user base and total transactions since then. In the past Nazara has invested in startups such as Nodwin Gaming, Next Wave Multimedia, Sportskeeda, Paper boat apps, Mastermind Sports, Moonglabs Technologies, Bakbuck, CrimzonCode, InstaSportz, NZWorld among others.
