Nazara’s show brings a saga of tradition, resilience, and empowerment in ‘Dahej Dasi’

Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the negative lead Vindhya Devi, expressed, “When Vindhya Devi was offered to me, I agreed without any hesitation. Though the character is negative, it has an unsaid layering of emotion that makes it unique. The most challenging part was the Rajasthani dialect, and since I have not done any Rajasthan-based show before, I was inclined to do this even more.”