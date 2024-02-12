Nazara’s show brings a saga of tradition, resilience, and empowerment in ‘Dahej Dasi’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new show will air on the channel every Mon-Fri at 9:00 pm starting February 12, 2024.
Nazara, a general entertainment channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is proud to present its latest show, Dahej Dasi. Set against the enchanting backdrop of the fictitious village Madhopur in Rajasthan. The show promises to immerse audiences in a heart-wrenching yet inspiring narrative of a young woman's struggle against the oppressive tradition of being a dahej dasi.
Dahej Dasi delves into a tradition wherein a maid accompanies a Thakur family's daughter as part of the dowry. This maid, known as dahej dasi, is denied the right to marry or form relationships, dedicating her entire life to serving the Thakur Family.
The narrative follows the journey of Chunari, portrayed by the talented Jahnavi Soni, a 19-year-old innocent girl with dreams of marriage and a happy family. However, she becomes entangled in the chains of deceit, finding herself on the path to becoming a dahej dasi.
The formidable maha sarpanch of 50 villages, Vindhya Devi Gauravat, played by Sayantani Ghosh, is determined to ensure Chunari embraces this tradition. As Chunari fights against the oppressive practice, the show unfolds into a compelling drama of tradition versus rebellion, love versus oppression.
Jahnavi Soni, sharing her thoughts on portraying Chunari, said, “The reason why I opted for this character was because of its simplicity. Although it seems to be a simple character, it has many layers of emotions that need to be delivered right, and that's the most challenging part of being Chunari.”
Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the negative lead Vindhya Devi, expressed, “When Vindhya Devi was offered to me, I agreed without any hesitation. Though the character is negative, it has an unsaid layering of emotion that makes it unique. The most challenging part was the Rajasthani dialect, and since I have not done any Rajasthan-based show before, I was inclined to do this even more.”
Rajat Verma, essaying the role of Vindhya's son Jay Gauravat, shared, “The story, set in Rajasthan, explores the dahej dasi tradition, where a servant's life is tied to their owner. My character, a modern kuwar, challenges this cultural norm. One key reason for my enthusiasm is the involvement of the makers Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat. It's also a pleasure to work alongside the talented Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the negative lead.”
The channel believes that what sets Dahej Dasi apart is its unique blend of entertainment and a compelling social message. The show carries a positive theme, emphasizing the importance of resilience and courage in the face of adversity.
Nazara invites viewers to embark on this journey with Dahej Dasi, airing every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm starting 12 Feb 2024 on the channel.