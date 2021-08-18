NBF governing board meets UIB Minister Anurag Thakur

In its meeting with the Minister, the NBF also submitted that it is essential for news viewership ratings to be released.

Shankar Bala, CEO of Fourth Dimension and vice president of the NBF after the meeting with the Minister said, “Today's meeting was really pathbreaking. It was a great opportunity to meet the Minister. He was extremely cordial and he heard us patiently. Whatever the issues were, those were addressed. We have particularly stated that it is essential to release the viewership ratings for news channels, which were unilaterally stopped. The resumption of the publication of news ratings will ensure fair play and a measurement-driven competitive news industry. We have a lot of expectations after our talks.”