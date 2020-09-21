NDC's new campaign ‘For Moments Like No Other’ features actress Ana de Armas

This new campaign marks a number of firsts for the Natural Diamond Council, in addition to welcoming its first Hollywood headliner. It is the first celebrity-fronted campaign for a diamond group (brand agnostic), adding an important contribution to an industry that supports the livelihoods of roughly 10 million people worldwide. This is also the first campaign dedicated to NDC’s “Only Natural Diamonds” platform, and the first marketing initiative to showcase such a diverse roster of Jewellery designers that work with natural diamonds in exceptionally modern ways.



Ana De Armas is a rising Hollywood star. She recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Knives Out and will soon appear in the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. She shines in the multi-part campaign, which was developed to celebrate the myriad connections that lead to natural diamonds being worn or exchanged. Ms. de Armas was approached for the project as she radiates with poise and modernity, and she epitomizes an ascendant, free-thinking generation. Her elegant, effervescent and easygoing demeanor reflects the next chapter in the history of natural diamonds; a mindset in which the traditional tenets of diamond-wearing and exchanging are dismantled, leaving an open playing field in their place. Ana is seen in laid-back outdoor settings with friends, with a parent, and with a partner. In this, a fresh, opened-up association continues to be emphasized: diamonds are not solely the purview of romantic interests or formal occasions. They are meant for every type of connection. The campaign’s 30-second hero spot airing at the - IPL will be complemented by a series of shorter video segments, spotlighting the various relationships portrayed from the clip.