NDTV 24x7 launches prime-time show 'India Matters' with Shiv Aroor

NDTV 24x7 announced the launch of its newest prime-time show, India Matters. Airing weekdays, this program is poised to reshape the evening news landscape with fearless journalism and unfiltered insight.

Hosted by journalist Shiv Aroor, India Matters presents direct analysis of major news stories. The show focuses on challenging narratives, examining media spin, and unpacking the power structures behind current events.

India Matters covers topics including politics, policy, public opinion, and national security. With Shiv Aroor’s background in defence and strategic affairs, the show aims to provide clear and informed analysis.

India Matters with Shiv Aroor airs weekdays at 8:00 PM on NDTV 24x7. The show provides in-depth analysis of key national stories.

